GAA club lodge plans for upgrades to pitch
St Mary’s GAA Club have applied for permission for a 3G pitch

Ellen GoughMay 30, 2025 11:34 am

A GAA club has lodged planning permission for upgrades to their pitch and stands.

St Mary’s GFC in Saggart have applied for permission to replace their outdoor pitch with a “synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch to a maximum size of 139m x 87m”.

3G pitches are third generation artificial grass pitches designed to meet the needs of different sports by closely replicating the playing characteristics of natural turf.

According to the application, lodged on May 5, the installation will include “reprofiling the ground level in order to achieve a more level playing surface”, plus a weld mesh fence, varying in height from 1.2 metres to 3 metres, relocated ball-stop netting behind the goal posts and an extension to the spectators’ area.

The final date for submissions and observations relating to this application is June 9, with a decision due from South Dublin County Council’s planning department on June 30.

