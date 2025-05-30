GAA Club is hosting charity tournament for brave Archie
ST ANNE’S GAA are inviting all the GAA clubs in Tallaght to join them for a charity tournament in aid of Archie Ennis and the Down Syndrome Centre.
On Friday, June 6, kicking off at 6.45pm, the club will host an over35 blitz for men’s and ladies’ football, hurling and camogie.
AUTHORMark Keane
