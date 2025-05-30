Search
GAA Club is hosting charity tournament for brave Archie
Archie Ennis was recently diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Mark KeaneMay 30, 2025 12:54 pm

ST ANNE’S GAA are inviting all the GAA clubs in Tallaght to join them for a charity tournament in aid of Archie Ennis and the Down Syndrome Centre.

On Friday, June 6, kicking off at 6.45pm, the club will host an over35 blitz for men’s and ladies’ football, hurling and camogie.

