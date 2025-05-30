Search
Vine Group host Summer Time Special fundraiser
Michael Finglas and friend promoting the event

Mark KeaneMay 30, 2025 2:36 pm

ON SUNDAY, the Vine Group will kick off their fundraising for their Help Us Help Others 2025 campaign.

The group will be starting off with a Summer Time Special themed concert full of fun, food, prizes and entertainment for all to enjoy.

