Six years of long delays building swimming pool could reach €20m

SIX years of delays and setbacks to the project to bring a pool and leisure centre to Lucan have left the local community feeling “jaded”, reports Ellen Gough.

The final cost for the long-delayed Lucan Leisure Campus could reach almost €20 million, with no end date in sight yet.

In their original costing, South Dublin County Council (SDCC) estimated “an original contract sum” of €13.5 million.

In an update, SDCC said that the project cost, “when adjusted for construction price index inflation”, is now €19.3 million. The update, shared with The Echo, highlighted “covid and inflation” as significant impacts to the project.

“These, along with design team and consultant fees, project scope changes to accommodate subsequent design variations, more efficient facility management, and direct payments by the council to some sub-contractors due to recent enhanced project management, account for additional project costs of €4.7m to date,” it read.

Earlier this year, SDCC acknowledged that the construction process had become “challenging”, primarily due to contractor resources and sub-contractor availability.

“The delays to delivery of the project are regrettable and largely due to unforeseen challenges for the contractor, and the council reserves the right to apply liquidated damages in accordance with the provisions of the contract to mitigate the contractor’s failure to complete the project within the contract timeframe,” the update continued.

“We look forward to imminent handover of the gym and fitness studios as well as completion of the pool side later this summer for what will be a wonderful amenity for residents of Lucan and beyond.”

Cllr Helen Farrell (Ind) said many of her Lucan constituents are incredibly frustrated with the slow progress of the swimming pool project.

“The whole community is beyond frustrated, they’re just jaded by the constant lack of meaningful progress,” she said.

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent under a Freedom of Information request show that costs so far were €17.87m, including €15.7m in payments to the main contractor. Irish Water and ESB Networks were paid fees of €33,919 and just over €20,000 respectively, with a further €702,000 paid to an architectural firm.

Councillors on the Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin Area Committee have brought a total of four motions, demanding updates on the Lucan Leisure Campus project, to the monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 27.

Cllr Farrell expressed her understanding around issues faced by the council during the construction process but also said that the feeling among her constituents is “it’s never gonna open”.

“I do believe SDCC is doing its absolute utmost at this point to try and push for completion of this project for the community, but the situation is causing absolute frustration and real anger, as to how a contract could have gone so absolutely wrong,” she added. Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme