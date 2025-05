There have been calls made to ban electric scooters from secondary school grounds

THERE have been calls for South Dublin secondary schools to ban the use of electric scooters on school grounds “for the safety of students, teachers and members of the public”.

A motion was passed at the monthly meeting of the Clondalkin, Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas Area Committee on Wednesday, May 22, asking for a letter calling for such a ban to be sent to “principals of all secondary schools” within the area.