Commercials U15s do the business

Commercials U15 claimed the Division Three Feile Shield after a hard fought victory over Erin’s Isle in the final

COMMERCIALS U15’s side travelled out to Rush on Sunday to compete in the Division 3 Feile Shield Finals.

Their first game was against Kilmacud Crokes in the semifinals. The game started at a ferocious pace with Commercials taking an early lead with the sublime free taking by James Maher.

Commercials were setting the tone and pushing their standards with their half back line of Sean Tadgh Byrne, Conor Mc Lindon and Tom Gahan dominating both in the air and on the ground.

The defence fought at every opportunity and drove balls into the forward line where Tadgh O’Loughlin and Conor Aherne were causing all types of issues for Kilmacuds defence.

Crokes managed to swing the tide in their favour after breaking through a formidable defence of Liam Noone, Ciaran Cunningham and Kieran Keane they scored their first goal.

Commercial’s lack of discipline at times was keeping Crokes in the game and as the final whistle neared it looked like a draw was on the cards.

Commercial’s would not give up however and after an excellent catch by Tom Gahan, James Maher drove it over the bar to secure themselves a place in the final.

They would meet Erin’s Isle in the final and started nervously conceding one goal and three points after eight minutes.

The goal was unfortunate for Commercials after Zach Rankin made a fantastic save only for Isle to score the rebound.

Spurred on by the midfield partnership of Thomas Connolly and Oisin Coyne, Commercials drove forward.

Some sublime pickouts from Rankin found their way forward through James Maher and eventually to full forward Daniel Hunt who buried the ball in the back of the net to get his team back in the game.

The pace and movement of the Commercials team began to be a problem for Erin’s Isle with Aaron Carney, John Sheehan, Nicholas Sayers and Cathal Walsh being a constant thorn in their side.

This then led to another goal for Hunt which appeared to put them on cruise control.

The game would not be over so quickly and Erin’s Isle fought their way back scoring two quick goals to bring the game to extra time.

Extra time was made up of two five minute halves. Commercial’s subs Sean Ritchie and Dylan Jay made a huge impact driving their team on from the sidelines.

The defence maintained its solidity and with the attack continuing to put the ball over the bar it would be Commercials who succeeded at the final whistle, with a three point margin of victory.