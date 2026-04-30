Kiltipper Park pitches ready to go, but without viewing area

Kiltipper Park’s new pitches are currently in their establishment period and other works in the area have been completed, but a viewing area will not be established right now.

The new sports pitches at Kiltipper Park are establishing and other works including new footpaths and pedestrian access upgrades are also now finished, but the viewing areas have been removed from this phase of the upgrade project.

This comes after further archaeological investigations and consultation with the National Monuments Service.

The proposed viewing area will be revisited after completion of all required examination and preservation work.

This area was intended to be located towards the centre of the park and offer those who came by a view over Dublin city.

Grass-terraced mounding was to be located at the viewing area to allow contemplation and relaxation while overlooking the city.

Beech trees were to be planted on the mounding and those who make an approach to the viewing area would see it gradually revealed.

The pitches have been prepared on the north side of the park near the main entrance of the public space, and these will be accompanied by a playground with natural play elements.

The council had previously noted in their Kiltipper Park Masterplan presentation that the facilities will encourage active recreational use of the park and its open spaces.

Natural play elements such as logs, stepping stones and mounding will also be located along the walking trail to encourage creative play.

A hedgerow restoration and management plan is in place to maintain the field boundaries which endure from a previous land use and time.

The local authority stated in the masterplan that the existing boundaries are important ecological corridors and are part of an older field drainage system.

The council said recently that the extended carpark at the park is substantially complete and open for use while some landscaping works will be finished shortly as soil conditions improve.

However, the viewing area will have to wait until at least the next phase of the works.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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