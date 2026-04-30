President Connolly revisits Ballyowen Equine Centre
President Catherine Connolly was “very impressed” by Clondalkin Equine Club at Ballyowen Equine Centre when she made a second visit to the club on Thursday.
President Connolly revisited Clondalkin Equine Club on Fonthill Road after she had previously visited the club on her election campaign trail, and she reiterated her support for the work and service taking place.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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