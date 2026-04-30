Search
President Connolly revisits Ballyowen Equine Centre
Garda Tara, Lynda, Paige, Dale and Braxton

President Connolly revisits Ballyowen Equine Centre

James Roulston MooneyApril 30, 2026 11:14 am

President Catherine Connolly was “very impressed” by Clondalkin Equine Club at Ballyowen Equine Centre when she made a second visit to the club on Thursday.

President Connolly revisited Clondalkin Equine Club on Fonthill Road after she had previously visited the club on her election campaign trail, and she reiterated her support for the work and service taking place.

Read More


Kiltipper Park pitches ready to go, but without viewing area

Tallaght

Kiltipper Park’s new pitches are currently in their establishment period and other works in the area have been completed, but a viewing...

Tesco approved planning for alterations to retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest

Property

TESCO Ireland has been approved planning for alterations of a retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest Public House, Greenhills Road in Tallaght.The...

This weeks front pages – April 30, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST