Commissioner visits Tallaght garda station

NEW Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly paid a visit to Tallaght Garda station on his first day in the role.

This was the station that the Commissioner was first posted to when he joined An Garda Síochána in 1992.

During his visit, Commissioner Kelly met members of Tallaght Unit B, gardai from the Detective Unit and more.

According to AGS, the visit was an opportunity for frontline colleagues to speak personally with the Commissioner and ask him any questions they may have.

Commissioner Kelly hosted his first press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking to his nearly 18,500 colleagues in AGS Commissioner Kelly said it is “an incredible honour” to take up the role and a privilege to lead an organisation he is “very proud of.”

I want to thank you all for the great work that you do. The policing professionalism and dedication that I see on a daily basis is a credit to you all.

I also want to acknowledge all the work of our garda staff and reserves who play such a crucial role in our organisation.”

“An Garda Síochána is trusted by the Irish public and, in fact, is one of the most trusted police services in the world. I have been in the job for over 33 years. So I really do appreciate the pressures and challenges that you face.”

Commissioner Kelly outlined his responsibility to make sure members have everything they need to do the job well and to remove hindrances that prevent this.

He plans to meet many in the organisation through visits to stations and offices and through the upcoming Cultural Audit.