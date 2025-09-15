School stress for families in emergency housing

Children placed in emergency accommodation often face long journeys to school, says Anthony Byrne, service manager at Ireland’s largest family hub in Harold’s Cross Photo by Gareth Chaney

The Salvation Army has said housing families in emergency accommodation is placing extra stress on many parents as the new school term begins.

The charity said children in family hubs in the capital often have to travel significant distances to schools each morning.

It was reacting to the Department of Housing figures for July, which show there are now 1,648 homeless families in Dublin (a rise of 22 families on June’s figures), including 3,719 children – up 53.

The Salvation Army, one of the biggest providers of homeless accommodation in Dublin, said the statistics mask ‘a raft of unheard and unseen consequences’.

“Children placed in emergency accommodation in places such as Houben House, our largest family hub in Harold’s Cross, often face long journeys to school,” said Anthony Byrne, service manager at Houben House.

“We have seen some parents struggle to get their children up for 6am to get two buses to have their kids arrive at school on time.

“This adds another layer of pressure to an already fraught situation for families who have no control over how close or otherwise they are placed to the schools their children attend.”

The Salvation Army provides 250,000 bed nights per year in its six individual and family homeless centres across Dublin.

The Salvation Army operates a facility in Clonard Road in Dublin 12.