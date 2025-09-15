Search
Trees damaged by ‘lads on scramblers with chainsaw’
Ellen GoughSeptember 15, 2025 10:35 am

An investigation is underway after a number of trees were vandalised in a park in Clondalkin.

Three trees were illegally felled in St Cuthbert’s Park in Deansrath on Saturday, September 6, by individuals allegedly wielding a chainsaw.

