New multi-million train station will serve over 16,000 people
An artist’s impression of the train station at Kylemore

Echo StaffSeptember 15, 2025 10:30 am

Iarnród Éireann unveiled details of its plan to develop a new rail station in the Kylemore area of Dublin, on the Heuston Commuter line.

The proposed station is located to the west of Kylemore Road Bridge, between ParkWest and Heuston Stations, and the company launched a period of non-statutory consultation on the project, which will run until October 3.

