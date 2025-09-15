New multi-million train station will serve over 16,000 people

Iarnród Éireann unveiled details of its plan to develop a new rail station in the Kylemore area of Dublin, on the Heuston Commuter line.

The proposed station is located to the west of Kylemore Road Bridge, between ParkWest and Heuston Stations, and the company launched a period of non-statutory consultation on the project, which will run until October 3.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept