Fire Brigade edging closer to selecting site for new fire station

Dublin Fire Brigade is in the process of acquiring a site for a new fire station to cover the West Dublin area.

This proposed new fire station will “provide additional fire cover” to rapidly developing residential areas such as Lucan and Adamstown, as well as the new housing developments in Clonburris.

Currently the nearest station covering these areas is Tallaght Fire Station, which has two fire engines, an ambulance, and a staff of 60 firefighters across four watches, plus eight officers.

Other stations nearest to west Dublin include stations in Blanchardstown and Dolphins Barn, and Leixlip Fire Station across the county border in Kildare.

According to the council, Dublin Fire Brigade is “currently in the process of acquiring a suitable site for the location of the new fire station in the vicinity of Clonburris/ Thomas Omer Way”.

Responding to a question from Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind) at the September full council meeting, South Dublin County Council’s director of climate action Teresa Walsh said that a design team will be appointed for the new fire station when the site is secured.

The potential site on Thomas Omer Way would place the new fire station close to major residential communities like Balgaddy, Ronanstown, Lucan and Adamstown.

During consultations for the Adamstown and Clonburris SDZs in 2018, Dublin Fire Brigade “indicated a desire” for a new fire station in the area, and at the time expressed a “preference for a site at Clonburris adjacent to the Fonthill Road, based on their assessment on proximity to population, historic fire-service incidents and long-term fire demand in the area.”

Dublin Fire Brigade had submitted a preliminary business case to the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage in 2024 to recommend a new fire station to cover West Dublin, which was approved earlier this year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme