Communications portal will keep commuters informed of road updates

The Department of Transport has tasked the Road Management Office to develop a communication portal to keep commuters informed about road updates.

The communication portal will be created with real time information on Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Local Authority Roadworks on the road network in Ireland.

Work on the portal is expected to begin in 2026 and local councillors in South Dublin have welcomed the news, underlining the importance of such a tool as housing and infrastructure works are currently being carried out across the region.

Councillor Caroline Brady noted that more roads will be dug up as this development across South Dublin continues.

Cllr Brady said: “I think it’s really important that we get the communication right here so that people know what roads are being opened, the reason why and who.

“Because I think that when we communicate that, it makes it a lot easier for people to understand and to plan their journeys.”

Local authorities currently avail of two tools via the Road Management Office that display ongoing roadworks.

The MapRoad Pavement Management System is used to record and manage the condition, extent, and history of the road network.

The MapRoad Roadworks Licensing System is used to manage applications or licences for roadworks, particularly excavations or other work by utilities or contractors.

Councillor Yvonne Collins expressed a desire for the proposed communication portal to include works carried out that don’t fall under the council remit.

Cllr Collins: “I am hoping that they will be able to include information on third-party utility works as well as the other contractors given that an awful lot of the road works are carried out by third parties.”

The news comes a month after a new traffic alert system for South Dublin was requested.

The development of a new traffic alert system was requested as a way to keep these residents informed of active and planned road works in their area and on their roads.

Councillor Liona O’Toole noted that recent issues in South Dublin underlined the need for the creation of such a system.

Cllr O’Toole said: “Over the past number of months, we have had constant stop-and-go systems, temporary traffic lights and utility works right across our network.

“People are frustrated – they are trying to plan their school runs, work journeys, appointments and they are often meeting unexpected disruptions with no advance warnings.”

The Road Management Office told the council that they will examine the feasibility of developing the proposed portal to publicise all roadworks on the network, including third-party works, but noted that the development of any portal will take time and will begin sometime in 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.