Council to carry out inspection of old church

“It’s a beautiful piece of our history and I just want to be sure it’s being looked after.”

An inspection of an old church in Templeogue is set to be carried out with the possibility of installing lighting to make it stand out in the evenings.

The Tachmelogue church ruins near Templeogue cemetery is set to undergo a check-up to ensure it is in good order, and the local council will also scope out spots for possible lighting installations.

Following the review of the site, any necessary works will be scheduled and carried out in due course.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Pamela Kearns noted that the site is a location that should be allowed to stand out and be proudly displayed.

Mayor Kearns stated: ““It’s a beautiful piece of our history and I just want to make sure it’s being looked after and maintained…

“…I think low-level lighting under that would really highlight it as you come off the roundabout. It’s a beautiful piece of stonework; it’s right at the graveyard.

“I think it would be a lovely welcome into the area and it’s a piece of history – there’s not a lot of very obvious history in the Templeogue area.”

The most recent check of the church’s structure found that the historic building was in good order.

Mayor Kearns said that the church could stand alongside the Gothic Arch and the Spawell graveyard as another well-maintained historic site in the village.

The mayor’s colleague, Councillor Yvonne Collins, welcomed the prospect of the church opposite Templogue cemetery being highlighted, noting that it would add to the already distinctive, lovely and picturesque graveyard nearby.

The assessment is set to be carried out next year and discussions will be held with a conservation architect to discuss if any work is needed.

