Community came together for a last goodbye to Peter Greaney

Tributes were paid to Peter Greaney, a Brittas man who was killed in a tragic farming accident last week.

The family and community came together for a last goodbye on Monday, August 11 at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Saggart.

Originally from Rathcoole, Peter lived in Glenaraneen in Brittas and was “the loving husband and soulmate of Frances and devoted father to Ciara and John,” read his tribute page online.

He will be dearly missed by his family, brothers Pascal and Frank, sisters Barbara and Eithne, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

The Echo understands the man suffered a fatal head injury after an incident with an animal on his farm and passed away on the same night of Wednesday, August 6.

Peter was a beloved member of the Brittas community, and the Brittas Tractor Run decided to postpone the upcoming event as a mark of respect.

“We made the decision there and then. It felt totally inappropriate to go on with the Tractor Run,” said the committee of the event which was meant to take place last weekend.

“The Run is a farming-related event, and this was also a farming accident. Brittas is such a small community, and everyone lost a neighbour and friend.”

According to the most recent national reports, farming remains the most dangerous profession in Ireland, accounting for a third of all workplace-related deaths in 2024.

Attacks or incidents involving animals, mostly bulls, were one quarter of the total farming-related deaths.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) who publish this data every year urged employers and the self-employed to ensure health and safety is a top priority in 2025.