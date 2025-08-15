Tallaght chef Anna on track for Masterchef

Anna Haugh at the opening of the Priory Market

Tallaght chef and TV personality Anna Haugh is due to take over hosting duties on the new season of BBC’s Masterchef.

The Dublin chef will replace former presenter Gregg Wallace in the final episodes of the latest series, after he stepped down from the show in November last year.

Anna, who owns a fine dining restaurant, Myrtle (named in honour of Michelin-star-winning Irish chef Myrtle Allen), and an Irish wine bar called the Wee Sister in Chelsea, was previously a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals, and made an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.

She was the star of her own BBC Two series Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour, served as a guest judge on Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen and appeared on other BBC cooking shows such as Ready Steady Cook and Saturday Kitchen.

She also published her own cookbook, Cooking with Anna: Modern Home Cooking with Irish Heart, last year.

The 15th season of Masterchef began broadcasting on BBC One on Wednesday, August 6, much of which was filmed before both hosts, Gregg Wallace and John Torode, were removed from the show.

Long-time host Wallace stepped down from the show during filming in November 2024, after an investigation was launched against him for historical allegations of misconduct.

In a statement in July this year, MasterChef makers Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

The investigation into Wallace’s behaviour also uncovered allegations of racist language used by co-host John Torode.

Banijay UK and the BBC confirmed that neither hosts’ contracts would be renewed for the show.

Anna is set to replace Wallace in the final episodes of the 15th season, with no confirmation yet of who the new full-time hosts will be.