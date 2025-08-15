Music, craic and ukulele sing-a-long in Ballyfermot

BALLYFERMOT Heritage Day takes place on Saturday, August 16.

The day-long event runs in conjunction with National Heritage Week.

Taking place at Ballyfermot Library, from 10.45am until 4.30pm, the day will feature many fun activities.

“On show will be some of the best of local talent in Ballyfermot and surrounding areas,” said Ken Larkin, Ballyfermot Heritage Group.

“There will also be old photos on display along with refreshments. We will also be making a video for the diaspora to see.”

This is the 22nd year that Ballyfermot Heritage Group are facilitating this day of celebration and entertainment.

People often tune in from across the world including the US, Australia and even Taiwan, to check up on their home.

Last year’s event featured performances from artists and groups from ‘The Best of Ballyfermot Talent.’

There was also a ukelele sing-a-long, a tribute to Christy Hennessy by Pat Craig, the music of Robert Francis, ballads and craic by Sean Coleman, Ballyfermot’s super star from Ireland’s Got Talent Matt Dodd, and a sing-a-long with local legend Stephen Barrett.

Declan Callis from Joe Duffy’s Funny Fridays will also be there to provide a laugh.

Extra special guests are expected to drop by during the day this time around, and light refreshments and tea/coffee will be available for visitors to the library.