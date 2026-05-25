Community groups to hold protest over plans to rezone Coldcut site
The fight for community facilities and green spaces in the North Clondalkin area is set to continue with a protest against the rezoning of land on Coldcut Road on Thursday at 5.30pm.
Communities and groups in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Palmerstown are among those who have expressed a desire for the Coldcut lands, with groups like Collinstown FC and Stewards interested in making use of the facilities.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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