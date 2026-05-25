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Community groups to hold protest over plans to rezone Coldcut site
An aerial view of the lands in Coldcut sold for €5.3 million

Community groups to hold protest over plans to rezone Coldcut site

James Roulston MooneyMay 25, 2026 10:33 am

The fight for community facilities and green spaces in the North Clondalkin area is set to continue with a protest against the rezoning of land on Coldcut Road on Thursday at 5.30pm.

Communities and groups in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Palmerstown are among those who have expressed a desire for the Coldcut lands, with groups like Collinstown FC and Stewards interested in making use of the facilities.

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