Four-bed home in Saggart on market at €1.5 million

A 721 sqm four-bedroom home noted to be the “best home that will come to the market in Saggart” this year has entered the market at a price of €1,500,000.

The 0.48 hectares 28 Coldwater Lakes is located near Citywest has been placed on the market, and is located close to Citywest Business Park, Citywest Shopping Centre, the N7 & M50 road networks, and Saggart Village.

It is serviced by the 65B, 69 and 77A bus routes, as well as the Red Luas line, offering access for commuters to the city centre, while also being located in a quiet area.

The home is also located near to several primary and secondary schools in the community.

Coldwater Lakes is a highly private development which can only be accessed via two separate electronic gates with a driveway to the main house.

The recently renovated home has four bedrooms, five baths, a large entrance hallway, large bright kitchen/dining/living room with views over the front and rear gardens, a fitted kitchen, large utility, dining room, large living room and an entertaining room located on the right-hand side of the property.

The four bedrooms and four of the bathrooms are located on the first floor of the home, and some new features exist on the grounds, such as new electric gates, a new boiler and revamped plumbing system, as well as new CCTV.

161 sqm of space also exists in the basement of the property, which has the potential to be renovated into a gym, home cinema or another type of room the prospective homeowner fancies.