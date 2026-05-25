DID Electrical profits doubled to €1.3 million

Profits at DID Electrical doubled in the last year to €1.3 million after they opened a new store across the country.

The electrical equipment company with a warehouse situated in Fonthill posted a strong seven-figure profit for the last year (up to September 2025) after they opened a new store in Limerick.

Pre-tax profits of €519.6k were posted for the previous 18-month period, with high costs at the time playing a role in the difference between the two figures.

Revenue decreased by more than €40m but profits rose by 151 per cent, according to their latest accounts.

Staff costs at the company declined by almost a third to €12.5m as employees reduced from 366 to 344.

DID Electrical is owned by tech retail group and Apple premium partner Select, who had purchased the business from the Houlihan family in December 2023.

Select Tech is owned by its management team of four directors, led by managing director Ciarán McCormack.

DID has added 24 stores nationwide to Select’s portfolio, including ones in Tallaght, Crumlin and Lucan, among other places, and the haul makes up the more than half-century of stores operated by the Irish company in Ireland and the UK.

The new store at Childers Road Retail Park in Limerick was opened in July 2025 and accompanies those named above in DID’s national portfolio.

A notably lower cost of dividends were paid out by the company – €150k compared to €12.5m in the last period.

The high dividends in the previous accounts were down to former owners the Houlihan family taking out €11m prior to the sale of the company.