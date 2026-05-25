Plans for 24 antennas in Clonburris

The area highlighted in yellow above Lockhouse Gate in Clonburris planned for the antennas

PLANS have been lodged for the installation of 24 telecommunications antennas at the Lockhouse Gate, Seven Mills in Clonburris.

Applicant Independent Site Management Limited plans include the installation of 24 telecommunications antennas enclosed in pairs within 12 antenna shrouds together with six dishes and three equipment cabinets.

The development will provide high-speed voice and broadband services for all three of Ireland’s mobile operators, namely Eircom (t/a Eir), Three Ireland and Vodafone Ireland.

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