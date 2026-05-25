Honour to have President visit exhibition in Rua Red

President Catherine Connolly during her visit to the exhibition in Rua Red with Mayor Pamela Kearns, artist Brian Maguire and Joyce Dunne, Rua Red Photos by Ben Ryan

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly visited These Beautiful Men, an exhibition of a new body of work by artist Brian Maguire at Rua Red.

During her visit, President Connolly was welcomed by Mayor Pamela Kearns, Colm Ward SDCC CEO, the artist Brian Maguire, and the Board and Staff of Rua Red.