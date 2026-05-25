Solar panels set to be installed on nine libraries and community centres
The installation of new solar panels at nine libraries and community centres in Tallaght, Clondalkin and elsewhere is set to take place from mid-June throughout the summer.
Solar panels are set to be erected on the exteriors of local libraries and community centres across the county as part of a county council programme to make use of more renewable energy.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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