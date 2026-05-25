Search
Flood alleviation scheme to be fully commissioned by middle of next year
Whitechurch Stream

Flood alleviation scheme to be fully commissioned by middle of next year

James Roulston MooneyMay 25, 2026 11:46 am

The Whitechurch Stream Flood Alleviation Scheme will be substantially complete by the end of the year and fully commissioned by mid-2027.

The Whitechurch FAS is set to be mostly completed by the end of this year, with landscaping and commissioning set to be outstanding and carried over into next year.

Read More


Solar panels set to be installed on nine libraries and community centres

News

The installation of new solar panels at nine libraries and community centres in Tallaght, Clondalkin and elsewhere is set to take place...

Honour to have President visit exhibition in Rua Red

News

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly visited These Beautiful Men, an exhibition of a new body of work by artist Brian Maguire at...

Four-bed home in Saggart on market at €1.5 million

Property

A 721 sqm four-bedroom home noted to be the “best home that will come to the market in Saggart” this year has...

Sod turned on €90m 635-homes in Killinarden

Tallaght

The Tánaiste and Minster for Housing turned the sod on the €90m 635-home Foothills housing development in Killinarden on Wednesday morning.Tánaiste Simon...

‘Like a dagger through the heart of working class communities’

News

South Dublin County Council has introduced plans to increase rent by 25 per cent for tenants.From July 2026, the council aim to...

Mosque and community centre plans get green light

Lucan

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new community centre and mosque in Balgaddy.The development on Newlands Road that...

Plans for 24 antennas in Clonburris

Property

PLANS have been lodged for the installation of 24 telecommunications antennas at the Lockhouse Gate, Seven Mills in Clonburris.Applicant Independent Site Management...

DID Electrical profits doubled to €1.3 million

Business

Profits at DID Electrical doubled in the last year to €1.3 million after they opened a new store across the country.The electrical...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST