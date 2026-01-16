Search
Community in shock following tragic death of ‘beautiful’ Oisín
Flowers outside the house in Lindisfarne Grove

Community in shock following tragic death of ‘beautiful’ Oisín

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 16, 2026 1:43 pm

“The whole community is in shock” following the loss of “beautiful angel” 12-year-old Oisín Reddin from Clondalkin in tragic circumstances on Thursday morning (January 8).

Tributes have poured in over the last week following the death of 12-year-old Oisín Reddin, whose body was found at a residence in Bawnogue.

