5,179 people are on inpatient waiting lists at Tallaght Hospital
Over 5,000 people were on inpatient waiting lists at Tallaght University Hospital at the end of 2025 as delays continued to bog down departments.
5,179 people were on inpatient or day case procedure waiting lists at TUH at the end of 2025, an increase of over 14 per cent on figures from the end of 2024.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
