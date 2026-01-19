Search
Parents ‘never imagined that Kirsty was in danger’
Kirsty’s parents John and Jackie and (inset) Kirsty who passed away in July 2023

Ellen GoughJanuary 19, 2026 10:42 am

The parents of a Dublin woman murdered by her partner in Spain almost three years ago “never imagined that she was in danger” in the relationship.

Ex-soldier Keith Byrne was found guilty of strangling Kirsty Ward, a 36-year-mother who worked as a pharmacist in Glenview Medical Centre, in a hotel room in Salou, in July 2023.

