Parents ‘never imagined that Kirsty was in danger’

Kirsty’s parents John and Jackie and (inset) Kirsty who passed away in July 2023

The parents of a Dublin woman murdered by her partner in Spain almost three years ago “never imagined that she was in danger” in the relationship.

Ex-soldier Keith Byrne was found guilty of strangling Kirsty Ward, a 36-year-mother who worked as a pharmacist in Glenview Medical Centre, in a hotel room in Salou, in July 2023.