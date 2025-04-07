Community invited to attend TUH talk on bowel cancer

TUH Consultant Gastroenterologist Anthony O’Connor will deliver a talk on bowel cancer to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this April Credit: TUH Medical Photography

A free, community talk on bowel cancer is being held in Tallaght village this April to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Delivered by Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), the talk is being hosted by the Tallaght Cancer Support Group in its centre on Main Road, Tallaght, on April 14 at 11am.

TUH Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist, will visit the centre to give a talk on Bowel Cancer, What you Need to Know and Why.

Prof O’Connor will talk about bowel cancer, the signs and symptoms of the disease and how it is treated.

Open to everyone over the age of 18, men and women, it is hoped that people will come along to get information for themselves, a family member or friend, or to raise their own awareness of bowel cancer and what to watch out for.

Frances McNulty, Chairperson of Tallaght Cancer Support Group, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tallaght University Hospital on this talk.

“We’d encourage people to come along on the day to ask questions, get the facts and help raise awareness around bowel cancer in a nice, relaxed atmosphere.”

Frances said that support group volunteers will also be present on the day to provide information after the talk on the charity’s supports and services and to serve light refreshments.

Founded in 2007, the Tallaght Cancer Support Group is a place where people touched by cancer and their family and friends can find support in a caring, confidential and welcoming environment.

The support group has drop-in mornings five days a week and also offers a range of free therapies such as counselling, acupuncture and reflexology.

Those interested in attending the free TUH talk on Monday, April 14, at 11am are asked to register by emailing the Tallaght Cancer Support Group on ctallaght@yahoo.ie or by calling 086 4002736 / 086 4002740.

People can also drop into the centre to register between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Find the Tallaght Cancer Support Group at 3 Main Road, Tallaght, Eircode D24 DPK2 (across from Bank of Ireland and Spar in Tallaght village). Parking is limited.