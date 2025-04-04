Jobs and Training – April 3, 2025
Local employment and training opportunities this week include: The Dublin West Education Support Centre is seeking to appoint a Full-time Accounts Amdinistrator to work in their Parkwest Office, Dublin, a Tallaght based company are looking for Mini Bus Drivers for School Work and Private Hire Work and a Full-Time Caretaker is required in Lucan Community College.
Microsoft celebrates milestone of planting 25,000 trees locallyBusiness
MORE than 4,000 trees were planted on the grounds of St Aidan’s Community School, Tallaght, this year, as part of a biodiversity...
Over €2.5m spent resurfacing roadsNews
OVER €2.5m was spent resurfacing roads in Dublin South Central last year, including sections of Ballyfermot Road, Kylemore Road, Bluebell Avenue and...
436 apartments are planned for Longmile Road industrial estateNews
PLANS have been lodged for 436 apartments at an Industrial Estate on the Longmile Road. Applicant Watfore Limited lodged the application for...
Local history with Monica McGill: Legendary community groups are the pride of ClondalkinEcho Rewind
Over the past years, various local community activity groups based in Clondalkin have taken part in our St Patrick’s Day parade. Three...
AUTHOREcho Staff
