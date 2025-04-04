Search
Jobs and Training – April 3, 2025

Echo StaffApril 4, 2025 3:21 pm

Local employment and training opportunities this week include: The Dublin West Education Support Centre is seeking to appoint a Full-time Accounts Amdinistrator to work in their Parkwest Office, Dublin, a Tallaght based company are looking for Mini Bus Drivers for School Work and Private Hire Work and a Full-Time Caretaker is required in Lucan Community College.

