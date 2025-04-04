Sensei Marie will be deeply missed by karate community

Coach Marie Reynolds, also known as Renny Sensei with some of the karate students and teachers

Tributes continue to pour in from all over the karate world following the death of Tallaght karate coach Marie Reynolds from Fettercairn who was an inspiration to karate and the wider Tallaght community.

Marie, also known as Renny Sensei, ran JKS Tallaght with her son Philip Kennedy, and acted as Secretary for JKS Karate Ireland.

She also gave years of service to the Tallaght Adult Education Service in Tallaght village, helping adults return to education.

Marie died on Wednesday, February 26 and her loss to the community is immeasurable.

Heather Johns and Caroline Duffy, both colleagues of Marie’s in Tallaght Adult Education Service said: “For over 27 years, Marie Reynolds has been a cornerstone in the educational landscape of Tallaght, serving with dedication and passion on Dublin & Dun Laoghaire Education Training Board, formerly County Dublin VEC.

“Her unwavering commitment to Tallaght Adult Education Service has left an indelible mark on the staff, students and community whose lives she touched.

“Throughout her tenure, Marie’s influence was felt far and wide. She provided invaluable support both as a tutor and administrator, embarking on her own journey of lifelong learning.

‘Known for her ability to inspire both colleagues and students, Marie’s innovative methods and compassionate demeanour fostered an environment where staff and students felt valued and supported.

‘Marie Reynolds’ story is a testament to the power of adult education and the enduring influence of a passionate and valuable staff member.

‘Her work has shaped the lives of many and will be remembered with gratitude and admiration. She will be greatly missed.

“Her guiding principle, ‘Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all’, encapsulates her approach to adult education and work ethic.

‘As Paulo Freire wisely said, ‘Education does not change the world.

‘Education changes people. People change the world.’ Marie’s legacy will live on, reminding us all of the profound difference one dedicated individual staff member can make.”

Dermot O’Keeffe, JKS Branch Leader, said: “We all experience loss in our lives. From time to time you hear of the untimely passing of someone you know.

“Recently the members of JKS Ireland and the wider Irish karate community experienced the loss of one of its most dedicated and hard working members, Marie (Renny) Reynolds Sensei 3rd Dan JKS. Marie passed away recently, after a short illness leaving a deep void in our lives.

“She was incredibly enthusiastic about karate in every aspect of the art.

“She and her son Philip have successfully run JKS Tallaght Karate club for many years, all whilst continuing their own training with me and carrying out the duties of JKS Ireland Secretary. Her input to the organisation was incredible.

“The list of her achievements for the group are many, some of which are Irish Team manager, events organiser, fund-raising secretary and many more.

“She was integral in organising the 5th JKS World Championships in 2019. Without her experience and talent for organisation, this would never have been possible.

“In 2024, she participated in the 6th JKS World Cup. She won bronze for Ireland and also successfully graded to Sandan 3rd Dan black belt in Tokyo Japan.”

He added: “On a personal note, I would like to express how she touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a great friend, student and adviser.

‘Her knowledge, experience and attitude to life was something valued and relied upon. I will miss our conversations. Someone once said, ‘It is not the length of life, it is the depth of life that matters’. Marie will always be with us.”

Posting a tribute of their Facebook page, JKS Ireland wrote: “Renny would never refuse to help anyone who needed her help. The Irish Karate Community has lost True Great Karateka. She will be sadly missed.”

Starting her karate life over 40 years ago Marie was a trailblazer under the Karate Union of Ireland Banner, winning the 1986 Shotokan Cup. After taking an extended break to raise her family Renny returned to training earning her Shodan in October 2011.

Helping to establish JKS Tallaght in 2011 and acting as club secretary and JKS National Secretary Renny was influential in organising seminars and competition on a local, national and international level.

Sensei Renny was no stranger to competing herself as she returned from the JKA World Cup in Japan in July of last year with an impressive Bronze medal performance.

A true friend to all styles of Karate including JKS, KUI, SKIF, ONAKAI, USKFI,JKA among others she will be sadly missed by all.

Marie’s Son Philip commented: “I thank everyone who has supported our family and club for when mam passed, Mam (Renny Sensei) has always been our club’s biggest fan and supporter.

“From being secretary, child welfare officer, to club instructor and advisor, she loved all our students and I would like to thank everyone who came down this evening for the presentation by Eoghan Sensei, the plaque for Renny Sensei has been put up on the wall in the hall – she will always be with us to inspire and guide our club members in karate and life, Oss Philip Sensei.”

A message on RIP.ie said Sensei Renny, late of Tallaght and formerly of Bulfin Road Inchicore, February 26 died peacefully in St James’s Hospital surrounded by her adoring family.

Loving daughter of Theresa O’Malley and beloved mother of Eoghan, Philip and Seán, she will be sadly missed by her partner Thomas Kennedy, sister Anne, brothers Shay, Owen and Frank, grandchildren Jason, Isabella and Amelia, daughter-in-law Sophie, Seán’s partner Colum, sister-in-law Laura, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours, co-workers and her wider karate family and community