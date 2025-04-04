Food with passion: Flourless Chocolate Torte

Indulge in the rich, decadent world of a Flourless Chocolate Torte, a dessert that promises to delight your taste buds with its intense chocolate flavour and velvety texture.

This elegant treat is perfect for special occasions or whenever you need a luxurious chocolate fix.

With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a masterpiece that will impress your guests and leave them craving more.

This was one of the cakes I made at Clodagh McKenna’s Baking Class back in 2011 and I’ve been making it ever since, it’s that good!

Ingredients:

200 grams of dark bitter chocolate 70% cocoa

1 tablespoon of strong espresso coffee

150 grams of caster sugar

150 grams of unsalted butter

100 grams of ground almonds

5 large eggs separated

1 teaspoon of gold vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees/ Gas mark 4. Melt the chocolate, coffee, sugar and butter in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. Remove from the heat and stir until well mixed. Add the ground almonds and mix well. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time. Separately beat the egg whites until stiff and peaky, stir in a few tablespoons into the chocolate mixture to lighten the mixture and then gently fold in the rest. Pour the mixture into buttered and floured springform 20cm round baking tin and pop into the oven for 40- 50 minutes – Less if you like it fudgy or more if you like it more cakey! Allow to cool and dust generously with icing sugar on top

If you have tried this recipe congratulations!

You’ve just created a stunning Flourless Chocolate Torte that is sure to be the star of any dessert table.

Serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra touch of indulgence.

Enjoy every bite of this rich, chocolatey delight, and bask in the compliments from your friends and family.

Happy baking!