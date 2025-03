The new residents association held their first public meeting in Springfield

“Building a relationship with community gardaí” is among the main aims of a new residents’ association who had their first public meeting of the year.

Residents from all estates in Springfield came together in November to form the Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association, as they felt the lack of a group representing the community and addressing the main issues in the area.

