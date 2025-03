Representatives from the Clondalkin Recovery Choir by Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Force at the 2025 AONTAS STAR Awards which they attended as a nominee. Photo by Marc O’Sullivan

Adult learning groups from Dublin and across the island of Ireland were celebrated at an awards event in Croke Park on Friday, organised by AONTAS, the national adult learning organisation of Ireland.

The STAR awards, short for showcasing teamwork, awarding recognition, highlight education initiatives that showcase the transformative power of adult education.