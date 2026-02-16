Completion of pool is ‘largely on schedule’ with remedial works needed on filtration system

The completion of Lucan Pool is “largely on schedule”, though remedial work needed for part of the filtration systems may “shift the timeline slightly”.

Giving an update at the full council meeting on Monday, February 9, South Dublin County Council’s chief executive Colm Ward was optimistic that the work would be completed on time and within the coming weeks.

Works on the long-awaited pool in Lucan, which had been originally scheduled to open in early 2025, had been substantially delayed, with final costs to the leisure campus are anticipated to reach over €20 million.

The council terminated the agreement with the original contractors and took direct responsibility for remaining works on the ‘wet side’ (i.e.: the pools) of the leisure centre in September 2025.

The ‘dry side’ of the campus, including gym, workout classrooms, reception, changing rooms and café, opened to the public on July 27 and is managed by Aura Leisure.

In his update to councillors on Monday, Mr Ward said that all remaining construction works “are in hand” and would be finished by the end of February.

He also shared that filling of the smaller variable depth pool had begun on Monday and would “take place incrementally over the next week”.

However, he said that remedial works were needed on the filtration system for the larger pool.

“With the filling of the pool, because it’s been inactive for quite a while, some of the filtration systems require some extra works and that can only be done sequentially by outside experts, so that’s probably just shifted the timeline slightly,” he said.

Mr Ward also added that once the filling of the smaller pool was completed and “we see how the systems react to that”, council staff would be able to confirm a final timeline for the pool opening.

