Kids have a great time at the Credit Union Schools Quiz
Cllr Vincent Jackson with Dylan, Josh, Lara, Mila (Gael Scoil Inse Choir) 2nd

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 16, 2026 10:23 am

The first round of the Credit Union Schools Quiz 2026 at the Ballyfermot Sports Complex on Friday saw four local schools progress to the county finals in March.

Two teams each from Ballyfermot and Inchicore progress past the first round to the finals due to their performances at the Sports Complex on Gurteen Road. Gaelscoil Inse Chór, St Ultan’s School of Cherry Orchard, Mary Queen of Angels of Drumfinn and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal of Inchicore all progressed to the county finals next month.

