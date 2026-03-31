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Concern over site entrance to traveller accommodation
The existing entrance to the Traveller Accomodation Scheme at Grange Castle West

Concern over site entrance to traveller accommodation

Ellen GoughMarch 31, 2026 10:25 am

Concerns have been raised by local representatives and residents over the proposed site entrance for a new Traveller accommodation site in Lucan.

South Dublin County Council held a Part 8 public consultation for the proposed demolition of an existing Traveller accommodation site known as Rock Road Mansions, Lucan, and the development of a new Traveller accommodation group housing scheme on a site to be known as Lock Road, Grange Castle West, Lucan.

The new Lock Road Traveller Accommodation Group Housing Scheme would occupy a 1.56-hectare site to the north-east of the existing 0.81-hectare Rock Road Mansions development, located just off Adamstown Avenue.

Eight submissions were received during the consultation, which was open from January 29 to March 13 this year, from TDs, councillors and residents from along Adamstown Road and Adamstown Avenue

While most of the submissions were “not opposed to the principle of the occupants of ‘Rock Road Mansions’ being accommodated”, many have raised concerns over the location proposed for the new entrance to the site.

Cllr Shirley O’Hara (FG) lodged a submission on “behalf of seven nearby residents” who “strongly urge the Council to retain the existing entrance in the interest of safety”.

“The existing entrance is located close to traffic lights and is significantly safer [while] the proposed entrance is near a bend in the road, where visibility is reduced, creating potential road safety risks,” Cllr O’Hara wrote.

“This would also represent the third change of entrance location, which is a cause of concern locally,” she added.

Her concerns were echoed by TDs Shane Moynihan (FF), Paul Gogarty (Ind) and Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind).

A number of residents who lodged submissions also raised concerns about the new site entrance, and that the new location for the Traveller accommodation would be closer to their own homes.

“The moving of the proposed entrance brings the noise element closer to my residence,” one resident stated, adding that there is “almost nightly noise disturbance” from dogs on the site.

All submissions from the Part 8 public consultation will be compiled into a report by the council’s chief executive on the proposed development, which will be presented to elected representatives later this year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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