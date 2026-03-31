‘We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour’ – say gardai

The front door of the house following the incident in Clondalkin in November

LAST November, a 43-year-old mother of two opened her front door in Oak Downs, Clondalkin and was doused with a flammable liquid and set alight.

She suffered serious burns, was placed in a coma, and has been undergoing medical treatment in the months since.

Following this incident, believed to be another mistaken identity horror story linked to the drugs trade, gardai carried out a number of raids.

Arson attacks have become a trend in recent years in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot – linked to drug debts but a tragic aspect to many cases is that innocent homes and families have been targeted.

Those carrying out the attacks are usually very young males.

Early on Tuesday morning, over 100 gardai set out for an operation that saw 19 properties searched in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

The investigation continues to be led by the Serious Crime Unit South, DMR West Garda Division under a Senior Investigation Officer based from an incident room at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Three males were arrested, believed by gardai to be linked to the Oak Downs attack.

The action, which falls under Operation Fógra, is related to organised crime in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot area and forms part of an ongoing investigation, according to Detective Superintendent Thomas Gormley, Clondalkin Garda Station.

The three males arrested can be held for up to seven days under section 50 Criminal Justice Act in garda stations in Dublin.

During a drive along last month, detectives attached to the DMR West division, showed The Echo how they tracked the movements of those involved in the Oak Downs attack.

CCTV helps piece the investigation together and gardai could track which way the assailants travelled to Oak Downs on e-bikes via the Grand Canal.

Detectives also highlighted how big a problem drug intimidation debts are in the community – a youth caught with a bag belonging to someone higher up the chain is held to account for the cost of the drugs.

Even if the drugs were worth 5k, higher ups can demand fees way higher than that, and try to extort this from family members.

During the Oak Downs attack, another man was also taken to hospital with injuries after trying to extinguish the flames of the woman.

Gardai believe the attack was intended for another person linked to an incident the previous day when a number of men armed with knives were in the same area, apparently in a bid to threaten a man in an incident being linked to the drugs trade.

The message DS Gormley wants to send out is “we won’t tolerate this type of behaviour and if we can get assistance from the public we can do something about it.”

“We have liason Inspectors for Operation Fógra – Inspector Paul Mayock for Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Rathcoole and Inspector Aonghus Hussey for Lucan and Ronanstown.”

But what if people are afraid to talk to gardai?

DS Gormley understands if people are reluctant to make statements about someone who could be a neighbour but says gardai “deal with all information professionally and in confidence.”

“Our main aim is to bring a prosecution. It is the only way we can stop these people, who are targeting vulnerable people.

“This incident was last November, so its four months later, but successful investigations can be a deterrent. If you come to us we will help you.”

Operation Fógra is intended to disrupt drugs related intimidation and the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Drug-related intimidation has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the DMR area and a sinister motive for various forms of criminality.

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