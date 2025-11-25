Woman set on fire outside house in Clondalkin

The incident occurred outside this house in Oak Downs in the Greenpark area of Clondalkin

A woman is being treated for “serious” burn injuries after she was set on fire in Clondalkin on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating an incident of assault at a residential premises in the Oak Downs estate, Clondalkin, that occurred on Tuesday, November 25, at approximately 10:10am.

The woman was removed from the scene to hospital to be treated for burn injuries which are believed to be serious, a Garda spokesperson said.

It’s understood that her assailant knocked on the door of the house and when the woman answered, doused her with an accelerant and set her alight.

A man was in the house at the time was also taken to hospital “to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” the spokesperson added.

No arrests have been made yet, but the scene was preserved for technical examination.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room established in Clondalkin Garda Station as part of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9:30am and 10:20am this morning and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.