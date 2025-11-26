Tymon Park Centre costs €3.1 million

The new Tymon Park Centre is located at the Wellington Lane entrance

The Tymon Park enhancement project cost South Dublin County Council over €3 million to deliver.

A total figure of €3.1 million has been attributed to the works at Tymon Park, including additional expenditure of €530,000 that went towards works at the car park and costs associated with attenuation and drainage at the location.

The new Tymon Park Centre opened at the end of October and was initially budgeted as a €2.6 million project.

Speaking at the launch of the centre, Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Pamela Kearns welcomed the new amenities available.

The Mayor of South Dublin said: “Tymon Park Centre is a new public building and café, designed to provide flexible meeting spaces for small to medium size events and activities for the local community.”

The meeting spaces at the new centre are currently being prepared and will be available for booking shortly.

This project was funded by SDCC’s three-year capital budget. The Parks and Architect Sections in SDCC, along with architects Cotter & Naessens Ltd. carried out the planning and design work on this project.

Construction work on site was carried out by James Oliver Hearty and Sons Ltd.

The Park House Café in the centre is now open to the public, with Éala serving coffee and a selection of snacks throughout the day.

“This is a long awaited and hugely welcomed facility for the area providing an area for the community to meet and mingle, indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the lake, accessibility enhancements and facilities for park users.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

