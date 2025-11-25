Woman treated for ‘serious’ burn injuries following alleged assault

A woman is being treated for “serious” burn injuries following an alleged assault in Clondalkin on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating an incident of assault at a residential premises in Clondalkin that occurred on Tuesday, November 25, at approximately 10:10am.

The woman has been removed from the scene to hospital to be treated for burn injuries which are believed to be serious, a Garda spokesperson said.

“A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” the spokesperson added.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination while a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room established in Clondalkin Garda Station as part of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9:30am and 10:20am this morning and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.