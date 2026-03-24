Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Gardaí have arrested three men on suspicion of the attempted murder of a woman in Clondalkin in November that left her with serious burn injuries.

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 30s and one adult teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in her 40s was set alight in Oak Downs, Clondalkin on Tuesday, November 25.

These men are currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Garda stations in Dublin.

Searches were carried out at 19 properties in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas on Tuesday morning and these searches are currently ongoing.

The investigation continues to be led by the Serious Crime Unit South, DMR West Garda Division under a Senior Investigation Officer based from an incident room at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Over 100 members of An Garda Síochána including Serious Crime South Units, Clondalkin, Uniform Gardaí DMR West, DMR West Divisional Search units, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit are involved in this morning’s high intensity Policing Operation.

This high intensity policing operation, supporting the investigation into the serious assault, is taking place under the auspices of Operation Fógra intended to disrupt drugs related intimidation and the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.