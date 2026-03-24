‘Distressing conversation’ for families looking to buy Columbarium Niches

A review of the pre-purchase of Columbarium Niches for residents over the age of 65 in Lucan has been requested after “distressing conversations”.

Calls have been made for the council to review the pre-purchase of niches at the Columbarian Wall in Esker cemetery in Lucan to support older residents in planning ahead.

Councillor Caroline Brady said that the council had done an excellent job in creating the wall but that some residents wish to get a booking in early to secure their spots.

Cllr Brady said: “Since that has gone in, I have had a number of quite distressing conversations who have members of their family buried there and they’re concerned that they’re not going to get a space at the time.”

South Dublin County Council’s current policy for the purchase of Columbarium Niches in Esker is that they can only be purchased at the time of interment.

The council’s Senior Executive Officer for Environment, Public Realm and Water Sharon Conroy stated that they fully recognise and respect the desire of residents aged 65 and over to plan ahead and make clear arrangements for their interment.

However, Conroy noted that burial capacity at the cemetery is extremely limited and there are no grave spaces available for new coffin burials.

The policy is in place to ensure that that space is not taken up too quickly through advance reservations and is instead available when necessary.

Conroy stated in a response to Cllr Brady: “The council must therefore prioritise meeting immediate need at the time of death, rather than facilitating advance reservations which could significantly reduce availability for families facing bereavement.

“The demand for Columbarium Niches remains ongoing and must be carefully managed to ensure fair and equitable access for all residents.

“Allowing pre-purchases could restrict supply and unintentionally disadvantage families requiring arrangements at short notice.”

Cllr Brady acknowledged this but noted that the council have got “a challenge” ahead of them to consider how facilities will be provided going forward.

Councillor Joanna Tuffy noted that the council “have to be very careful” as people can die unexpectedly and will need a space when such cases arise.

The council understand that advance planning is important to many older residents, and Conroy stated that they remain committed to providing clear, accessible information about interment options and processes.

Conroy concluded: “At present, the allocation of Niches at the time of interment ensures that limited space is managed responsibly and fairly for the whole community.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.