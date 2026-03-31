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Life may be changed for JJ if village plans go ahead
JJ Kane uses Tallaght Village

Life may be changed for JJ if village plans go ahead

James Roulston MooneyMarch 31, 2026 10:14 am

A local mother and full-time carer has expressed concerns about the proposed changes to Tallaght Village and the impact they could have on her son’s life.

23-year-old JJ Kane has Down syndrome, autism, three types of arthritis, spends most of his time in a wheelchair and visits the village centre often.

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