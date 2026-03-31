Derelict houses go on market following compulsory acquisition
Four derelict properties in a Tallaght estate are coming on the market to be sold specifically to first time buyers or those who meet certain conditions.
The four houses at 24, 24A, 24B and 24C St Maelruan’s Park have been vacant and boarded up for several years and were subject to a compulsory acquisition by South Dublin County Council in April 2024.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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