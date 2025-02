THE lack of urgency in creating a domestic violence register is “deeply concerning” according to Ballyfermot Cllr Hazel De Nortúin (PBP).

The domestic violence and abuse disclosures scheme was part of the Fianna Fáil manifesto, developed by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin in collaboration with Jason Poole whose sister was murdered by an ex-partner in 2021 in Finglas.