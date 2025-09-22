Concerns about ‘ridiculously sharp and dangerous’ corner

Residents examining the works two weeks ago at the entrance to Lealand estate

Residents of Lealand Estate in Bawnogue have raised further concerns about the upgrades to roads in the area, due to be completed in mid-October.

A ‘ridiculously sharp and dangerous’ corner has been the site of two crashes in the last month, both of which occurred on Friday, August 22, and the inspiration for a petition from residents.

Motorists are now choosing to use the exit at Lindisfarne that then takes them past Talbot National School, which is filled with schoolchildren once more after the end of summer.

Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Trevor Gilligan raised the issue as a motion in Wednesday’s Area Committee meeting.

“People have more cars on the road, more children going to school – that’s going to increase the traffic load,” the Deputy Mayor noted.

The initial plan was to upgrade the Bawnogue Shopping Centre car park and fill in a pothole that had been there for years.

This plan encompassed the Bawnogue Road and Community Centre and it was intended to encourage residents to make use of more sustainable modes of transport such as walking or cycling.

“But a lot of residents don’t have that luxury, you know. They might have to continue on to the shops somewhere, they might have to go to work…they might have 101 things to undertake as well as bring the kids to school.”

Other aspects of the ongoing enhancement scheme that are less than satisfactory for residents include less car parking space in the area.

Cllr Gilligan notes that spaces outside one of the schools in the area have been removed with the hope of less cars on the road.

“You’ve the same [number] of cars on the road, but now there’s less road space. It’s less safe for children going to school on bikes and even pedestrians in certain areas.

“I think the council need to look at the proposals, what they’re doing, and they need to work with residents – make sure they have an input and take their views on board.”

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme