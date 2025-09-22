Beauty technician driving a speeding Polo car is fined €750

A BEAUTY technician was fined €750 for speeding on the motorway and overtaking cars while in the middle lane.

Shauna Bradley (20), with an address at Ballyfermot Road, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda Liam Collery told the court that on July 10, 2024, he was on patrol and observed a Polo car doing high speeds in the middle lane of the N4 and M50.

The defendant was travelling from Kildare to city centre direction on the way home from work and overtook four vehicles in the middle lane.

Garda Collery said he had to use excess speed to catch up with the defendant in poor visibility and that Ms Bradley was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin sad his client has no previous convictions, lives with her mother and is on disability allowance.

The court heard Ms Bradley was born with a serious cancer that prevented her from continuing her studies in beauty therapy, however she has plans to open a lash extension business.

Judge Áine Clancy fined Ms Bradley €1,500 with 12 months to pay, reduced on appeal by defence to €750.

Funded by the Local Courts Scheme