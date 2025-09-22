Search
59,935 attend emergency department in Tallaght Hospital
Tallaght University Hospital published its annual report this week

James Roulston MooneySeptember 22, 2025 10:20 am

Almost 60,000 people attended the emergency department at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) in 2024, the hospital’s annual report confirms.

59,935 people walked through the emergency department doors in Tallaght across last year, with an average of 164 people doing so per day.

