59,935 attend emergency department in Tallaght Hospital
Almost 60,000 people attended the emergency department at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) in 2024, the hospital’s annual report confirms.
59,935 people walked through the emergency department doors in Tallaght across last year, with an average of 164 people doing so per day.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
