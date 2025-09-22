Council to take over ‘direct responsibility’ on pool works

WATCH:

The council have now taken over “direct responsibility” for works to complete the Lucan pool facilities.

Chief executive Colm Ward confirmed that the contract with the contractor for the long-awaited Lucan Leisure Campus had been terminated and that South Dublin County Council would now take responsibility for all remaining works.

The ‘dry side’ of the campus, including gym, workout classrooms, reception, changing rooms and café, opened to the public on July 27.

Works on the long-awaited pool and leisure centre in Lucan, which had been slated to open earlier this year, had been substantially delayed, with final costs to the leisure campus are anticipated to reach over €20 million.

Earlier this year, SDCC acknowledged that the construction process had become “challenging”, primarily due to contractor resources.

Addressing the September SDCC meeting, Mr Ward said that the council was “taking direct responsibility for delivery” of the pool or ‘wet side’.

“We’re making arrangements with the subcontractors for the poolside, but I think anyone who’s been out there will see the quality of the ‘dry side’, the gym and the fitness studios, a really welcome addition to Lucan and we look forward to endeavouring to complete the pool side as quickly as possible,” he said.

There had been backlash earlier in September after a barrier was installed at the Leisure Centre car park.

However, the council clarified that this was not part of any paid parking system.

“The car park is owned by SDCC and is for all people using the facilities of Griffen Valley Park and the leisure centre facilities,” a message issued to councillors read.

“However, the car park was not designed to be used as a school drop off zone and cannot safely accommodate such use, therefore, the barrier is in use during the school’s start times to prevent its use by parents.

“This is the only time of the day that the car park will be restricted and during this time access will be given to all who arrive to use the park or leisure centre facilities,” the message from a council official read.

“This has been made clear to Aura Leisure and they will operate the barrier on that basis only.

“I can confirm that there is no requirement for fob access and there is no paid parking system being put in place,” it concluded.

